Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.50.
NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 64,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,510. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
