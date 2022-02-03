Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 64,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,510. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

