Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.05 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

