Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Cut to CHF 105 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Societe Generale from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 3,619,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,152. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

