Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

