Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by Tudor Pickering to C$43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.48.

Shares of NPI opened at C$36.81 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 96.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

