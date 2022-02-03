Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.34. Nomura shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 3,911 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nomura by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Nomura by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nomura by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nomura by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

