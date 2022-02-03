Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

In other Nickel Mines news, insider Yuanyuan Xu sold 24,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.47), for a total transaction of A$16,032,000.00 ($11,370,212.77). Also, insider Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,297,872.34).

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.