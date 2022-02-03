NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Update

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in NI by 38.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 297,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 82,780 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NI during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NI during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NODK stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 6,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $382.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.36. NI has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

