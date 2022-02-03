NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 6,307 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.32 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

