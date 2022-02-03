NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 17,332 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

