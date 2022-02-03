NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

DHI stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.