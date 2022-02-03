NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 16,123 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE V opened at $235.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $453.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

