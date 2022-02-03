NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,433 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.