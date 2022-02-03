Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on the stock.

NFC opened at GBX 1,190 ($16.00) on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 562 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($18.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,107.97.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.