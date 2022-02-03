Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on the stock.
NFC opened at GBX 1,190 ($16.00) on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 562 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($18.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,107.97.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile
