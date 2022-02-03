NEXT.coin (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,988.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.32 or 0.00752447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00241619 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002902 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004531 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

