Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 88,982 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,982 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.54% of Marten Transport worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 20.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

