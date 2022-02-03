Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 20,397 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,397 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

