Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 20,397 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,397 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.
In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
