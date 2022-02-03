Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for about 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 276,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 244.21 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

