Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) by 37,490.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,454 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $76,323,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

XMTR opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.53. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,084,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,092 shares of company stock worth $7,566,274.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.