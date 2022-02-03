Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 14,943 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.2% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $252.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $631.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

