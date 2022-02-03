NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 14.22. 36,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,662. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.50 and a one year high of 15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 13.74.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.03 per share, for a total transaction of 217,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.43 per share, with a total value of 125,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,659.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

