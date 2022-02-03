Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,470. Nexi has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

