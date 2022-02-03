New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

NJR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,308. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

