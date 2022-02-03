NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Lowered to $31.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NTGR opened at $28.23 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

