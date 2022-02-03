NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Increased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925,039 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up approximately 6.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $302,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NetEase by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $101.21. 8,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

