Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $11.82 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Navcoin has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $53,640.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002806 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002825 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013607 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008681 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,756,823 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

