Natixis Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,760,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700,342 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in AT&T were worth $179,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,531,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

