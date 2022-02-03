Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 144 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

