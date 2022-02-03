Natixis Investment Managers International Has $654,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

