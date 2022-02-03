Natixis Investment Managers International Has $243,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.17 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.89 and its 200-day moving average is $370.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

