Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of COO stock opened at $397.59 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.53.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.