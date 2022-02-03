Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Natixis grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 848,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.24% of Mplx worth $70,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $31,561,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,995,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Mplx by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Mplx stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

