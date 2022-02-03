Natixis Has $90.70 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Natixis grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,429 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $90,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

