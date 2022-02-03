Natixis Has $79.97 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,215 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in NIKE were worth $79,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NIKE by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

