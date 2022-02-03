Natixis Has $127.33 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,839,815 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $127,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $302.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

