Natixis Has $105.01 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,591 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $396.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.81. The stock has a market cap of $389.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.