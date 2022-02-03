Natixis Acquires New Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,868,293 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,094,000. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.0% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Natixis owned about 0.75% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Xilinx stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $178.71. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

