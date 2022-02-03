National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Update

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
NYSE NPK traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $576.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.62.
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
