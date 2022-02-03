National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Update

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NYSE NPK traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $576.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Presto Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 413.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.