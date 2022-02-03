National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.