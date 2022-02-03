National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.08.

Shares of FTS opened at C$60.01 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

