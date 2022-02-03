Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 13.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 8,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

