MurAll (PAINT) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $43,701.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00116399 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.