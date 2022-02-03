MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $6.18 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 174,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

