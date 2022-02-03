MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $2.81 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 246.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

