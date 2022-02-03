MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $2.42 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 67.0% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 333.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 33.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $885.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,410.98. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,513.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.