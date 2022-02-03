MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $5.03 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

