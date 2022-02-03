MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.95 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

