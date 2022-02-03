MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $10.36 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

