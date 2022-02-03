Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 1,130,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.