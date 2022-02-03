MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €221.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €221.00 ($248.31) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($197.75) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.86 ($236.92).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €188.95 ($212.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

